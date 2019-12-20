Perry County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts annual “Shop with a Cop”

PEATL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen less fortunate children will have a Merry Christmas this year, thanks to donors who helped the Perry County Sheriff’s Department with its annual “Shop with a Cop.”
For the first time, the event was held Thursday night at the Petal Walmart.
22 children benefited from the program.
Each one got a $200 gift card and were escorted on their shopping sprees by a member of the sheriff’s department.
“We’ve had a lot of businesses step up, individuals step up and we’ve had the schools really did a good job this year,” said Mitch Nobles, Perry County Sheriff. “All our schools in our district, they raised money, each kid donated towards it.”
This was the fourth year for the program in Perry County.
