Over 200 passengers aboard as Christmas train derails in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Train to Christmas Town in Batesville reportedly derailed with 228 passengers on board Thursday evening.
Members of the Smith family are glad they are off a very unsettling, not very Christmasy ride.
“It was fun. We had our hot chocolate, they were singing, clapping. It was fun, she was having a blast, my 5-year-old,” said Angela Smith, passenger.
It was fun for the Smith family until --
“The car eventually turned over at a 45 degree angle," said Angela Smith.
The Batesville Train to Christmas Town derailed about 15 minutes into an hour and a half ride.
“When the car hit about 45 degrees, and hot chocolate went airborne, kids started screaming and honestly, I pray against sudden death for many years. It really was pretty scary,” said Scott Smith, passenger.
It was the family’s first ride on the train, a $172 spur-of-the-moment decision.
Sixteen-year-old Braxton Smith went, even though it seemed a little lame for a teenager.
“It definitely wasn’t lame. It wasn’t as lame as I thought it was going to be… It was pretty scary,” said Braxton Smith, passenger.
The family took pictures before the derailment, looking happy in anticipation of a fun train ride.
They said the train crew helped people off. They were put on school buses and taken to the center of Batesville.
Panola County deputies say none of the passengers were injured during the incident.
The reason for derailment is unknown.
