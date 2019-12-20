Nobles Foundation holds annual toy giveaway in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Nobles Foundation held their second ‘Hometown Heroes Holiday Toy Giveaway’ on Thursday at the Laurel Jones County Library in downtown Laurel.
The foundation focuses on giving back to the community and the toy giveaway is one of the charitable organization’s biggest events.
This is an opportunity for successful individuals from the area to share with less fortunate families during the holiday season.
Jules Nobles, founder and president of the organization, says seeing the joy and excitement on the kids’ faces makes it worth all the effort.
“It has been one of the more exciting parts of the year because Laurel is new for the Nobles Foundation, and to see people actually come out and enjoy themselves, eat and laugh and get toys,” said Jules. “We’re here to help spread some holiday joy, some cheer, just the spirit of love for the season.”
The group will be in Waynesboro on Friday to bring Christmas joy to the children in that area as well.
The Nobles Foundation was started by Jules Nobles in 2015 while she was living in New York and was thinking of her childhood in Mississippi. She had an epiphany to do something for the community back home where she was from and the Nobles Foundation was born.
The group also gives scholarships to students in the area and is named in honor of Jules Nobles’ grandfather and great grandfather.
