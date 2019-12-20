Motorcycle club spreads Christmas cheer through gift giving

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifteen years ago, the Down South Burners formed their motorcycle club in Gulfport.
Each year since then they give back to the community by giving gifts to children. This year, they chose Charles Johnson Head Start School in Petal to give gifts to.
They joined forces with the Faithful Few club in Hattiesburg and handed each child a present.
“One of the biggest problems we always have, especially being motorcyclists, is you get a negative vibe on motorcyclists, period,” said Tony “Locc” Coleman, a founding member of the Down South Burners. "So what we’re trying to do is make sure people understand is that it’s not always negative, you have to do something for the children, you have to give back to your community, which is part of what we actually do.”
The children met with Santa Claus and even got to sit on the motorcycles.
Viveca “Pudding” Everett of the Down South Burners said she loves to give back and thinks its great to help out the community.
Everett worked with the school to coordinate the gift distribution.
“It feels wonderful, especially for all of us to get together, different motorcycle clubs can come together to make this happen, it’s a wonderful feeling,”Everett said.
Everett said she enjoys seeing the smiles on kids’ faces and the joy that it brought them.
