Family asks for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Graham was cycling along George Boutwell Road in Jones County Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver fled the scene and Graham later died of his injuries.
The 62-year-old is now remembered by his family, who is asking for answers.
“It’s just not knowing. Not knowing if the person just did it and didn’t think twice about it or maybe they didn’t realize, I don’t know,” said Graham’s niece, Sabrina Dial.
The Jones County Sheriff Department has not made any arrests in the case.
Dial is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Maj. Jamie Tedford with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are now looking for any leads to help track down the driver involved in the hit-and-run. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
