Canton man charged with shooting store clerk in face also suspect in murder of missing Domino’s employee

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 25-year-old Canton man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, according to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.
Terrance J. Caldwell was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, with help from U.S. Marshals, the Lexington Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff Department.
Caldwell is being charged armed robbery, attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the Thursday robbery and shooting of store clerk Ranjit Singh at the Jasco Convenience Store in Canton.
Sheriff Tucker said Caldwell was also a suspect in the disappearance of 31-year-old Domino’s employee Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, and will be charged with her murder.
Dortch was last seen wearing her Domino’s attire in Canton on Friday, Dec. 13. Her body was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Yazoo City and Heindle roads in Madison County.
