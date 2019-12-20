The American Red Cross helps Pine Belt families recover from tornadoes

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The American Red Cross is on the ground in the Pine Belt helping families recover from this week’s storms.
Fourteen different tornadoes caused havoc in Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, and several other counties in the state.
According to staffers, around 500 homes were damaged in the Magnolia State. This week they were all over Mississippi helping those recover from a weather disaster.
“Things we’ve done is mass care, we have done sheltering, we have done feeding, and then now we are doing distribution of emergency supply," said Leigh Laio, Government Operations. “And also we have a team now doing damage assessment in affected counties. After damage assessment will be the casework.”
Saturday from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, The Red Cross will be giving out cleaning supplies at Faith Sanctuary of Praise Baptist Church in Laurel.
