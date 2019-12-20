ACU looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D'Angelo Hunter have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring this season and 66 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 36 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.