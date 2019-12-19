Wayne County holds swearing in ceremony

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County held a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday at the County Courthouse, where recently elected and appointed officials took their oaths of office.
Officers from the sheriff’s department along with four new board of supervisors and employees from the Circuit Court and Chancery Court along with the Tax Collector’s office were sworn in during the event among others.
The newly appointed Superintendent for the Wayne County School District, Tommy Branch, says he’s excited about the day and ready to hit the ground running.
“I’m excited that it’s finally here, we get a chance to get going and make a difference here in Wayne County, we have an awesome school district with awesome kids and a really supportive community,” Branch said, “Our staff is second to none and they have shown that over the last week and I really appreciate them and would not be here without them.”
There were around fifty-public officials sworn in during today’s ceremony.
