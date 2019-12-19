Sumrall businesses affected by Monday’s tornadoes

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup is well underway in Sumrall after a Monday tornado, but not everywhere will be up and running again.
In the Bobcat Plaza, right behind the sports complex, all businesses are all temporarily boarded up with wood and steel. They all were severely hit and had damage to the outside and inside of their businesses.
The businesses impacted included Sumrall Nutrition, Loose Ends Salon, a gym and Lotus Nail & Salon.
“The impact from the implosion was horrific inside,” Jason Cook, whose wife owns Lotus Nail & Salon said.
Cook said they are going to have to replace all the spa chairs and tables inside. They need to move fast to accommodate their clientele and have already found a new location. They said they are closed until further notice due to the tornado’s impact. They hope to open sometime in the new year.
“Being closed puts a damper on a lot of stuff, a lot of people want to get their hair done for Christmas and with no power and no hot water there not able to work,” Brandon Henley, of Loose Ends Salon, said.
They live in Columbia and had an employee and her daughter inside at the time of the impact. The employee and her daughter are not injured, but the same can’t be said for their car. The car is still parked in front of the store with most of the windows shattered off. Glass covers most of the street.
