Recovery in Jones County continues following tornadoes

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovery efforts in Jones County continue as families go through the process of fixing homes and moving forward.
People are trying to see what can be done for their property. Wanda and Earl Garner are trying to stay ahead of the process.
“We have already contacted our insurance company, so we need to get the debris out the yard and move on from there to try to see where else to go," Wanda said.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is also lending a hand to those in need.
“If the people need sheltering if they need food if the need to find a way to get their medicine replaced or taken care of or how we can help out in that regard," TJ Werre, who is a Public Information officer for MEMA, said. Just trying to summarize, finding out what the damage is, what the need to people are, is how we can help them out. To fill those unmet needs for the short and long terms."
If you need assistance, you can go to https://www.msema.org/
