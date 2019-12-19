HPD investigates shooting late Wednesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a possible shooting late Wednesday night.
The shooting was reported at a home in the 2600 block of Sunset Drive around 9:45 p.m.
When they arrived, officers discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman appeared to have been assaulted and had minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the shooting was isolated and the suspects are believed to be acquaintances of the victim.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information on the incident, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.
