Mississippi lawmakers respond to House impeachment vote

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump in a historic vote Wednesday night, several Mississippi lawmakers immediately responded.
Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressman Steven Palazzo strongly opposed the outcome of the vote.
Wicker made a video saying, “House Democrats made a historic mistake today". He believes the House abused their power and sought after “damaging a president they cannot tolerate."
The full video can be found below.
Hyde-Smith has spoken against the vote and said she is confident “the President will be treated more fairly in the Senate”.
Palazzo is known for his support of President Trump and is speaking out about the impeachment vote.
