Mississippi Department of Transportation uses humor and pop culture references for memorable message boards

“I love them," said driver Stacie Johnson. "They bring out the season. It makes me laugh. It’s so exciting. Like I was saying earlier, you’re driving so it’s kind of hard to see. It gives you a chuckle because when you’re driving you get stressed. So, it kind of breaks up that monotony and it makes you think. Oh, don’t drink and drive guys. This is already a hard thing to do as it is. I like 'em.”