Miss America to be crowned for the first time in Connecticut

FILE - This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacting after being named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. The Miss America Organization says this year's pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC. (Source: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)