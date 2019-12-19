Man accused of robbing Laurel bank customer at gunpoint

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank customer at gunpoint Tuesday in Laurel.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said 23-year-old Stephan Matthews is charged with one count of armed robbery, and more arrests are expected as the investigation moves forward.
The robbery happened outside First State Bank on U.S. Highway 84 just before 1 p.m. Cox said the victim reported they were walking into the bank to make a deposit when they were approached by a man with a gun and robbed.
After further investigation, Matthews was identified as a suspect in the robbery and was arrested a short time later at an apartment on Brown Circle. Cox said cash and a gun were recovered when Matthews was arrested.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
