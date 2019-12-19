Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

SOUTHEASTERN DROUGHT
After 'flash drought,' only sliver of Southeast too dry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of metro Atlanta. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. At one point nearly 56 million people in 16 Southern states were living in drought conditions.
AP-REL-THE-RECKONING-SUNDAYS-AFTER-BELENCHIA
SUNDAYS AFTER: Survivor makes use of pain through activism
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Belenchia didn’t stay quiet. He told his mother and his uncle, in the mid-1970s. He told a parish priest, then the vicar general, in 1985. Still, the clergyman Belenchia said sexually abused him when he was a child in Shelby, Mississippi, remained in collar and cassock. Over the years, his quest to make sense of his own tragedy transformed into a crusade against clergy abuse that’s become his life’s focus. He said activism gives him purpose and direction. He’s able to make use of his pain, to help other survivors struggling to cope with theirs.
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Plane runs out of fuel, crashes in Mississippi; pilot hurt
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A pilot has been injured after his single-engine plane ran out of fuel and crashed in Mississippi. Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Kelly Campanella told news outlets the pilot suffered a minor head injury and was airlifted to a Tupelo hospital for treatment. Investigators said it appears he was the only person on board. Campanella confirmed first responders received a call from air traffic controllers saying they had lost contact with the Cessna plane just before 6 p.m. Photos from the scene near Starkville showed the small plane downed in between two trees and not far from a home. Federal agencies will begin investigating Thursday.
INSULIN DEATH-JAIL LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Diabetic Mississippi inmate died asking for insulin
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a diabetic Mississippi inmate, jailed for allegedly violating her own protection order, died while pleading for insulin from authorities who largely ignored her. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the woman's daughter, Kayla Rush, is suing Jackson County, the sheriff's office, sheriff, jailers and the then-contracted health care provider. Thirty-eight-year-old Cindy Michelle Arnold was found dead on the floor of her Jackson County jail cell in September 2018, just two days after being arrested and charged with violating her protective order against her former common-law husband. Authorities said she had called her ex and invited him to her home, where they got into a dispute.
DRIVER'S LICENSE WAIT TIMES
Report: Waits spike at Mississippi driver's license stations
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A report by a Mississippi's legislative watchdog agency says that average wait times have tripled at state driver's license stations over the past two years. News outlets report agency released the report Wednesday. It attributed the increases to reasons including vacancies and the adoption of a computer system that the report says increased processing times for routine transactions by 40% to 50%. The report says the state Department of Public Safety is working to lessen wait times, but should look to neighboring states for inspiration on how to improve its driver's licenses services.
MERIDIAN SCHOOL BOARD
Mississippi city council confirms new school board member
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city council has confirmed a new school board member. The Meridian City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to appoint Ron Turner to the Meridian Public School District Board. Turner currently serves as the executive director of the city's housing authority. News outlets report Councilwoman Kim Houston voted against the appointment. Houston said she felt it was important to appoint a member with a vested interest in someone currently in the district. The Meridian Star says her spouse, Gary Houston, resigned from the board Monday after serving five years. Turner has four children who attended the district. He assured the council he's remained actively involved.