Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

SOUTHEASTERN DROUGHT
After 'flash drought,' only sliver of Southeast too dry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of metro Atlanta. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. At one point nearly 56 million people in 16 Southern states were living in drought conditions.
SEWER LINE REPAIR
New Orleans fast tracks sewer line repair
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are fast-tracking work on a broken sewer line that briefly had them considering dumping sewage into the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board adopted an emergency declaration Wednesday to fix a valve on the line in the Gentilly neighborhood. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate says the declaration will speed up the bidding and repair process. Crews discovered the problem on Dec. 2 and tried for hours to get the broken valve open. As sewage backed up, the agency considered dumping it in the river to prevent it from spilling onto streets or causing an even more serious blowout.
FORMOSA PLASTICS-CEMETERY
Activists: Likely slave cemetery should scrap $9.4B project
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Activists say Louisiana should reject a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex because at least one slave cemetery is on the grounds and others may be on recently purchased property that remains unstudied. The company says it respects the burial ground it has found and is working with state officials to protect it. An archaeological survey made for the company concluded that the land where four human burials were found was probably a slave cemetery because there were no records of it and the owners of the plantation in question were not buried on their land. However, archaeologists say the bones might be those of Civil War soldiers.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
FATHER-SON-SHOOTING
Louisiana teen accused of killing father released on bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has reduced the bond and released from jail a teenager accused of fatally shooting his father in the face during an argument. News outlets report a district judge cut 18-year-old Anthony Templet's $100,000 bond in half on Wednesday. In August, Templet pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. His attorneys said during the hearing that Templet suffered long-term abuse by his father and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors disagreed with the self-defense argument. Smith ordered Templet to live with his stepmother once released from jail, abide by a curfew and undergo mental health evaluation, drug testing and GPS monitoring. He has another hearing next month.
AP-US-SCHOOL-BUS-CRASH-NEW-ORLEANS
School bus driver cited in wreck that injured 9 students
New Orleans police say a school bus driver has been cited and summonsed on multiple counts after his bus overturned on a highway, injuring nine students. Police say the bus landed on its side after it apparently struck a guardrail Wednesday morning at the bottom of an exit from an elevated span of Interstate 10. News outlets report that 14 students were on board at the time and one of the injured students was in serious condition. New Orleans officials say the bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT-LAWSUIT
3 states file lawsuit seeking to block ERA ratification
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex. The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree. It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.
2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA OUTREACH
Louisiana governor creates panel to promote 2020 US Census
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is joining most other states in creating a panel the Census Bureau recommends will help make sure residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he has set up a “complete count committee.” The committee aims to raise awareness of next year's census and encourage people to respond to the questionnaires. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states. The numbers could be critical to Louisiana's continued receipt of billions in federal money spent on health care, education and social services.