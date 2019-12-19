Johnson Controls breaks ground on expansion site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Johnson Controls is increasing its Hattiesburg campus by expanding its air-handling unit manufacturing facility.
“It all started by identifying what the big rocks that would help us grow this business,” said facility manager Ramiro Rodriguez. “We quickly identified that we need additional manufacturing floor space. We have a lot of work coming our way. That’s why we decided to make this investment, to make sure that we are ready for the growth of this company.”
The $1.6 million project will consist of storage and manufacturing floor space along with a new crane system to help move products.
This new addition will create around 40 or so new jobs.
“We’re very excited that we are going to be adding 40-42 additional new jobs here in our area, in our community,” said Rodriguez. “We love the people. We are very excited to be investing in Hattiesburg and we look forward to the fruits of this investment.”
Local leaders commented on how much of an impact this new addition to the company will be to the community.
“We are just excited about, any time you bring in 40 jobs, a lot of communities would kill for that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “To have that happen in our community and to be number one in job creation each of the last five years is a testament to the companies that we have here.”
"The Forrest County Board of Supervisors is very grateful to have Johnson Controls as a community partner that not only gives back to the community but also allows our citizens to have a good-paying job for their families,” said Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan.
The project is set to be completed in May 2020.
