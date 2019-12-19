Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis was honored Thursday with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at the Lewis Ranch.
Jerry Lee Lewis sat with his wife, the governor of Mississippi and Grammy winner Marty Stewart during the unveiling of the marker.
Lewis received kind words from loved ones and business partners and even sang a little tune with Stuart.
Lewis is already a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of fame. He has a star on the Hollywood walk of fame, one Grammy award, three Grammy nominations and now a marker in front of his ranch in Desoto County.
"How many young musicians probably now in the hall of fame somewhere because they heard Jerry Lee Lewis? They heard that ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and said, ‘Oh my goodness, that's what I want to do,’” said Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.
Lewis is also in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. He joined Sun Records with his friends Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins, known as the “Million Dollar Quartet." He is the only living member of that group.
