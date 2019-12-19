HPD searching for car believed to be connected to bank robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have released photos of a car believed to be used in a bank robbery last week.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at First Southern Bank on Old Highway 11 on the afternoon of Dec. 13.
Police said a woman entered the bank and passed a note demanding money before leaving the scene.
The woman is believed to have left the bank in a four-door white Honda, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
If you have any information regarding the bank robbery or the vehicle pictured, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
