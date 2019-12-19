Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins says he's sorry about his use of an offensive term in an exchange with a fan on social media. But Jenkins also says he was not upset about his exile from New York after the incident. He says it's “awesome” to now be playing for a Saints squad that has clinched a playoff spot. Jenkins was a starter in New York but says he can thrive in various roles. New Orleans' current starting cornerbacks are Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple. Apple says the Saints consulted him before claiming Jenkins off of waivers.