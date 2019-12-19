Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm, trafficking meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pled guilty before a federal judge to felony gun and drug charges on Tuesday.
The Department of Justice said in release Brian McIver, 49, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing meth with intent to distribute.
McIver was previously convicted of felony possession of meth in Forrest County in 2007. He was arrested on April 29, 2019, during a traffic stop at Forrest General Hospital and found in possession of a firearm, meth, and a scale.
McIver will be sentenced on April 1, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. and faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project EJECT, which is an initiative aimed at reducing violent crime by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Forrest General Hospital Department of Public Safety Campus Police.
