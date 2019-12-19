A handful of Pine Belt players sign Division I scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came a week early for many Pine Belt athletes and the respective universities they signed scholarships with on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Several local players inked with four-year schools during December’s early signing period:
- Armondous Cooley, DL, Wayne County – Mississippi State
- Austin Keys, LB, Seminary – Ole Miss
- Brandon Hayes, WR, Oak Grove – Southern Miss
- Austin Todd, DL, Oak Grove (East Mississippi Community College) – Southern Miss
- Chris Keys, CB, Collins – Indiana
- Marquise Bridges, WR, Petal (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Northwestern State
- Natorian Watts, WR, Petal (Jones College) – Tulane
- Nataurean Watts, WR, Petal (Jones College) – Tulane
- Kentrel Bullock, RB, Columbia – Ole Miss
- Austin Bolton, RB, Poplarville (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Alcorn State
- Darrell Luter, CB, Oak Grove (Pearl River Community College) – South Alabama
- Tijuane Bolton, DL, Perry Central (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Southeastern Louisiana
- D.J. Travis, DB, Poplarville (Jones College) – Louisiana-Monroe
- Darrell Sims Jr., LB, Jefferson Davis (Pearl River Community College) – North Alabama
- Terrance Monroe, DL, Petal (Pearl River Community College) – West Alabama
- Jordan Chapman, OL, Greene County (Jones College) – Troy
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.