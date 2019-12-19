A handful of Pine Belt players sign Division I scholarships

By Taylor Curet | December 18, 2019 at 11:12 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:12 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came a week early for many Pine Belt athletes and the respective universities they signed scholarships with on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Several local players inked with four-year schools during December’s early signing period:

  • Armondous Cooley, DL, Wayne County – Mississippi State
  • Austin Keys, LB, Seminary – Ole Miss
  • Brandon Hayes, WR, Oak Grove – Southern Miss
  • Austin Todd, DL, Oak Grove (East Mississippi Community College) – Southern Miss
  • Chris Keys, CB, Collins – Indiana
  • Marquise Bridges, WR, Petal (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Northwestern State
  • Natorian Watts, WR, Petal (Jones College) – Tulane
  • Nataurean Watts, WR, Petal (Jones College) – Tulane
  • Kentrel Bullock, RB, Columbia – Ole Miss
  • Austin Bolton, RB, Poplarville (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Alcorn State
  • Darrell Luter, CB, Oak Grove (Pearl River Community College) – South Alabama
  • Tijuane Bolton, DL, Perry Central (Mississippi Gulf Coast) – Southeastern Louisiana
  • D.J. Travis, DB, Poplarville (Jones College) – Louisiana-Monroe
  • Darrell Sims Jr., LB, Jefferson Davis (Pearl River Community College) – North Alabama
  • Terrance Monroe, DL, Petal (Pearl River Community College) – West Alabama
  • Jordan Chapman, OL, Greene County (Jones College) – Troy

