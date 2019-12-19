‘God bless Miss.’: Jim Hood thanks Magnolia State as he wraps up final term as Attorney General

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Jim Hood issued a note of thanks to Mississippians on Thursday.
Hood is wrapping up his fourth and final term as AG, and said he is forever thankful to the people of Mississippi for giving him the opportunity to serve as attorney general for 16 years.
In his final statement, Hood said his passion has always been to seek justice for children and the elderly, and he also thanked his staff for “standing up to out-of-state corporations who stole from our taxpayers.”
My faith in God has always been the nucleus of my belief in life, and it’s what drove me every day as AG in standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. Whether victims of crime or consumers who were preyed upon by fraud and dishonesty, my staff and I showed up each day to fight for you, the vulnerable, and the less fortunate.
My passion has always been to seek justice for children and the elderly. As a father of three and a son who cared for his loving parents, I know that these populations are some of our most vulnerable, and many times, are the very ones I am describing when I say ‘stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves.’ My staff locked up hundreds of child predators and those who stole from innocent, unsuspecting senior citizens. I am proud of their commitment to protecting the vulnerable.
I especially want to thank my staff for standing up to out-of-state corporations who stole from our taxpayers, and in turn, returning billions of dollars to the state’s coffers. I received criticism from political opponents for this, but I am not beholden to corporate masters. The taxpayers of Mississippi are the ones to whom I answer, and I am proud to say our staff always did what was right, even if it wasn’t popular to some.
A wonderful part of serving as AG was the relationships built with other law enforcement agencies. We could not do what we do every day without the help of fellow law enforcement. These men and women put their lives on the line every day, miss family time, and work long hours in order to protect you and yours. They do not seek appreciation, but they deserve every bit, and I thank them sincerely for their service to Mississippi. I will continue to support law enforcement.
God has always opened and closed doors in my life. I usually did not see it happening until looking back in hindsight. I will reopen my deceased father’s law office in Houston, where he practiced for 45 years.
I believe we have left our state a stronger and safer place to call home, and I hope that you are equally as proud as I am of the work the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has accomplished over the last 16 years. All of our achievements are due to the most dedicated folks in Mississippi who work in this office. My staff are true public servants, and I consider myself blessed to have met and worked with them.
Thank you, again, for the opportunity to serve and protect you. It has been the greatest honor of my life. God bless you, and God bless Mississippi.
Hood was recently defeated by second-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the hardest-fought Mississippi governor’s race since 2003.
