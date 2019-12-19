Firefighters taking donations for storm victims in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer fire department in one of the areas hardest hit by Monday’s tornado outbreak is preparing to take donations to help storm victims in need.
Firefighters with the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department will be set up to collect donations on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Thursday, donations can be taken to the fire station on E Main Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Any storm victim’s who need immediate assistance can go by the fire station at that time for limited emergency supplies.
On Saturday and Sunday, firefighters will be taking donations at the fire station and at the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials with the fire department said the items needed most include household items, toys, toiletries, food and clothes. Monetary donations are also an option.
