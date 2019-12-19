Camp Shelby soldiers march to benefit Edwards Street Fellowship

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Soldiers based at Camp Shelby helped out Edwards Street Fellowship in Hattiesburg Thursday with a ruck march that collected thousands of pounds of canned foods.
A ruck march is when soldiers fill their packs with up to 40 pounds of essential items and march for miles. Soldiers of the 177th Armored Brigade added a twist to their ruck march for the third-straight year by filling their packs with canned goods to deliver to Edwards Street Fellowship.
Ann McCullen with the fellowship said the generosity of the soldiers is touching.
“It’s hard to believe that this happened, that people who give of themselves everyday give back one more time in such a huge way,” said McCullen.
A total of 3,889 pounds of food was donated.
Col. Eric D. Beaty feels it’s important for his soldiers to give back.
“Being able as soldiers to come out and continue to service our communities, build comradery and teamwork in events like this one right before the holiday season is especially important to us,” Beaty said.
McCullen cannot thank the donors enough and said it will go a long way at the fellowship.
“We serve 1,500 families a month, so we’re going to be able to help a whole lot of families into January with this food, which is incredible," McCullen said. “It helps us start the year off right.”
This year’s total was 1,200 pounds more than last year’s march.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.