USM golf legend Sam Hall passes away at 86

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past 17 seasons, Southern Miss golf has hosted the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in honor of one of the program’s most influential persons.
Hall will be absent from 2020’s annual fall tournament. The longtime USM golf coach, player and ambassador passed away Sunday at 86 years old.
After lettering in every sport offered at Hattiesburg High, Hall played four years of golf at Southern Miss (1955-58) and coached another 13 years (1969-70, 1990-2000).
He won over 300 amateur championships in a span of five decades, captured the Mississippi Senior Amateur Championship seven times and competed in the PGA Tour’s Magnolia Classic on ten occasions. The 2012 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductee will enter the Mississippi Golf Hall of Fame in January 2020.
“The most important thing is [Hall]’s touched the lives of a lot of players that he coached,” said USM men’s golf coach Eddie Brescher. “He’s touched the lives of a lot of people on and off the golf course. I’ve talked to a lot of former alums since catching news of coach’s passing and a lot of them have said they’re going to come in town and pay their respects – which just goes to show you how much he’s touched those guys’ lives.”
Funeral services for Sam Hall are on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg. Visitation hours are from noon until 1:30 p.m.
