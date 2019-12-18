Tornado cleanup continues in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup continues in Columbia two days after a devastating EF-2 tornado passed through town, damaging or destroying a dozen businesses and about a half dozen homes.
Among the damaged structures was the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library. It sustained significant roof and water damage. It is closed indefinitely while repairs are made.
Nearby on Alberta Avenue, residents like Mitchell Singley are counting their blessings after surviving the storm. His home was damaged by a falling tree. Another falling tree knocked out an electrical breaker on Singley’s home.
Singley’s family is staying in a hotel until they can make necessary repairs to their home.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.