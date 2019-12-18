Police: Missing Jasper woman found in Tennessee

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Lt. Chuck Henderson of Jasper police says they have located Sharon Green in Jackson, Tennessee.
Henderson says Green’s daughter is on the way there to pick her up.
Authorities are asking for your help locating a Jasper woman reported missing by her family.
Sharon “Gwen” Green has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Police say she may be in Mississippi, possibly driving a 2008 light blue Ford Edge.
Family members say Green is a severe diabetic and is without her medication.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Jasper Police Department.
