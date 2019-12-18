New head coach adds to his staff at Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, continues to add to his staff with the Rebels.
Veteran offensive line coach Randy Clements comes to Oxford from Florida State. He also worked at the University of Houston where the Cougars were 5th in the nation in scoring offense at almost 44 points per game.
Blake Gideon joins the Rebels as Special Teams Coordinator. He also coached at Houston, leading the Cougars to Number 1 nationally in both blocked punts and blocked kicks.
Others on Kiffin’s first staff at Ole Miss include offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby, formerly of UCF. Running backs Coach Kevin Smith worked with Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.
Strength and conditioning, Coach Wilson Love, also worked with Kiffin at Alabama.
