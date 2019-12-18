Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
AP-US-WORLDCOM-EBBERS
Ailing former WorldCom CEO ordered freed from prison
NEW YORK (AP) — A former top executive sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has been ordered freed early from prison for medical reasons. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ordered the release of former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers on Wednesday after hearing lawyers discuss his medical condition. Ebbers was not in court and his lawyers said he was hospitalized Wednesday.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
MISSISSIPPI-POLICE KILLED
Evidence testing awaited in Mississippi police killing case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking the Mississippi Crime Lab to speed up testing on evidence in a death penalty case. Marquis Flowers is charged in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers in Brookhaven. His trial could be months away. Flowers appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing in his case. An assistant district attorney says results are still needed from ballistics and DNA tests. Officers Zach Moak and James White were killed while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home. Flowers was indicted in October and pleaded not guilty in November. He remains in custody.
BAY ST. LOUIS-TAX VOTE
Bay St. Louis voters say no to tax for parks and recreation
BAY ST. LOUIS (AP) — Voters are saying no to a local sales tax in one city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The proposed 2% tax was on the ballot Tuesday in Bay St. Louis. More than 1,700 people voted against it, and more than 400 voted for it. The tax would have been used for parks, recreation and tourism promotion. City officials say they will work within the existing budget to pay for programs.
AP-US-SERIAL-KILLER-DRAWING
Deputies want help IDing victim of confessed serial killer
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are asking for the public's help in identifying a victim of a confessed serial killer and are using a sketch drawn by suspect. News outlets report the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on Monday released a sketch of the victim drawn by Samuel Little. The sheriff's office says Little has confessed to the murders of five women from the Gulfport area. Three of the victims have been identified. The sketch shows a black woman in her early to mid-20s who weighed about 130 pounds and stood about 5-feet tall. Little started confessing to killings last year and has so far admitted to 93 slayings across 19 states.