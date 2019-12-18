Jones County devastated after tornado

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The aftermath of Monday night’s weather left many homes in Jones County damaged and experiencing power outages.
Jones County residents like Michael Martin saw the storm up close and personal.
“I could hear it," Martin said. “It was just coming over the hill behind us.”
The storm ripped through Jones County, leaving Florence Congregational Methodist Church badly damaged.
“Over half of the tomb stones at his church are blown over,” Rev. Jimmy Holder said.
The steeple of the church was also blown off during the storm.
The National Weather Service said the Laurel tornado was an EF-3 with up to 140 mph winds. NWS said it was on the ground for 51 miles.
