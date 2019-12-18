Jones Co. deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run involving cyclist

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information on a deadly hit-and-run involving a cyclist.
Maj. Jamie Tedford said deputies received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday saying a man riding a bicycle on George Boutwell Road had been hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop after the collision.
Officials with Powers Fire and Rescue said the cyclist was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Tedford said the man, identified as 62-year-old Joseph Larry Graham, was later pronounced dead.
Tedford said investigators are now looking for any leads to help track down the driver involved in the hit-and-run. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
