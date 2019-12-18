Hattiesburg culinary arts program gets new classroom

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The culinary arts program at Hattiesburg High School unveiled their new classroom with a ribbon cutting Tuesday. The building was renovated and decorated for the 20 culinary students enrolled in the program.
The space has ovens, work spaces, sinks and more. They even have an outdoor, gated space to eventually put a garden with fresh vegetables in it.
Students helped hang decorations, paint chairs, and give the space a warm and inviting atmosphere, much like a favorite café or restaurant. Culinary arts teacher Toni Floyd wanted students to feel comfortable in the space.
They hosted the community and gave tours of the space. Students prepared things from scratch and even did the cleaning afterwards. At Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, they served gumbo, sugar cookies, sliders, and more to the attendees.
Floyd is excited about the classroom.
“It’s a beautiful facility and the back is just like a huge restaurant operation," Floyd said. "We are so fortunate to have equipment and resources, materials that all the restaurants have so to give our students a wonderful opportunity to go in the hospitality industry.”
