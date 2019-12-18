Golden Eagles welcome 12 to football flock

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi went heavy into the junior-college ranks for football signees Wednesday morning.
The Golden Eagles received 10 signed letters-of-intent in the opening hour of the early-signing period, including eight from junior college players.
USM then added an 11th player and ninth JuCo standout shortly before 11 a.m. and a 12th signee and 10th junior-college athlete around 12:30 p.m.
The new Golden Eagles include:
- Natrone Brooks, DB, 5-11, 165, Jr, Copiah-Lincoln CC/Starkville HS/Starkville
- Jason Brownlee, WR, 6-3, 185, Jr. East Mississippi CC/West Point HS/West Point
- Terence Cherry, DL, 6-2, 250, Jr., East Mississippi CC/West Point HS/West Point
- Tykeem Doss, OL, 6-5, 348, Jr., East Central CC/Aliceville HS/Aliceville, Ala.
- Brandon Hayes, WR, 6-2, 188, Fr., Oak Grove HS/Hattiesburg
- Michael Pleas, OLB, 6-3, 230, Fr., Lincoln HS/Tallahassee, Fla.
- Dominic Quewon, DL, 6-3, 260, Jr., Iowa Western CC/Robbinsdale-Cooper HS/Minneapolis
- Don Ragsdale, RB, 5-10, 205, Jr., Hinds CC/{isgah HS/Pisgah
- Antoine Robinson, WR, 6-1, 200, Jr. Copiah-Lincoln CC/Canton HS/Canton
- Eric Scott Jr., DB, 6-2, 200, So., Butler CC/Basheor-Linwood HS/Basheor, Kan.
- Fred Smith, CB, 6-1, 180, Jr. Jones College/Simmons HS/Hollandale
- Austin Todd, DL, 6-5, 310, So., East Mississippi CC/Oak Grove HS/Hattiesburg
Two of the junior college players, Todd and Scott, will have three years of eligibility.
Seven signees were on defense, including a trio of linemen in Todd, Cherry and Quewon. Three more were for the secondary, including Scott, Smith and Brooks. The lone freshman defender was linebacker Michael Pleas from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School.
The other five, first-day signees came on offense. Three others are wideouts, including Oak Grove High School receiver Brandon Hayes; Brownlee and Robinson.
The fourth offensive player was Doss, a 348-pound offensive lineman from Aliceville, Ala.
Ragsdale, a running back, became the latest addition to the class, Eight of the early signees are Mississippi natives, including Todd and Hayes (Hattiesburg); Brownlee and Cherry (West Point); Smith (Hollandale); Robinson (Canton); Ragsdale (Sand Hill) and Brooks (Starkville).
A ninth, Doss, played JuCo football in Mississippi at East Central Community College.
USM welcomed a player from Iowa Western Community College for a third, consecutive year with the signing of Quewon, a defensive lineman originally from Minnesota.
He joins past Iowa Western signees, safety Ky’el Hembey (2017) and offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson (2018).
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.