15 tornadoes reported in Mississippi as governor declares state of emergency

Damage left behind by strong storms and a possible tornado in Amite County, MS. Several people were injured and thousands are without power.
By WLBT Digital | December 17, 2019 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 6:58 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a State of Emergency for 27 counties following a tornado outbreak.

Fifteen tornadoes ripped through the state Monday, including tornadoes in Hinds, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Lee and Amite counties.

The number of tornadoes will likely increase as the National Weather Service offices survey the damaged areas.

Early numbers indicate that more than 150 homes were damaged or affected by the storms.

MEMA also reported 7,934 power outages statewide.

