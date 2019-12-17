Sumrall picking up the pieces after devastating tornado

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup crews in Sumrall have been working all night and morning trying to clear out the damage done during Monday night’s storms.
Heavy damage was reported in Sumrall, leading to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors declaring a local state of emergency Monday night as the storms still raged on.
The National Weather Service said preliminary damage surveys suggest that an EF3 tornado went through Lamar County around Sumrall and into southern Covington County. Winds are estimated to have reached 136 mph. The NWS says the tornado was as wide as five football fields.
Much of the damage began on Rocky Branch Road and ends off of Big Hill Road, according to James Smith, director of the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency.
One of the most heavily damaged buildings was the Douglas Graham Group Home, where the roof is now completely gone and walls torn down with furniture and debris scattered all over the grounds.
Seven women who were in the group home were transported to area hospitals Monday night with minor injuries after the women’s building was hit.
Steve Allen, of the Mississippi Department of Health, said five women were still in the hospital for observation Tuesday morning. Allen said staff are working to coordinate placement for clients at the Ellisville State School after the discharge from the hospital.
A men’s community home in Sumrall was also damaged, but there were no injuries. The men were transported to Ellisville State School.
Allen commended Ellisville State School Director Rinsey McSwain and her staff for their help in this challenging situation.
The Sumrall sports complex was also damaged, along with some rural areas.
State representatives were out assessing the damage on Tuesday morning.
“It’s just a miracle that no one was actually killed," said Sen. Joey Fillingane of District 41. "There were some injuries, of course as ya’ll reported, but we are just very, very thankful no life was lost in this disaster last night.”
Classes for Sumrall schools were canceled Tuesday, but Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said all classes will resume Wednesday.
