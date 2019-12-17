Coroner: Domino’s employee died as a result of a single gunshot wound

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A coroner has revealed that Helerica “Latrice” Dortch died as a result of one gunshot wound.
Coroner Alex Breeland would not saw where Dortch was shot.
Sheriff Tucker confirmed that the body of the 31-year-old Domino’s employee was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17th, near the intersection of Old Yazoo City and Heindle roads in Madison County.
Dortch was last seen wearing her Domino’s attire in Canton on Friday, Dec. 13th.
Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing.
Twenty-five-year-old Terrance J. Caldwell of Canton will be charged with her murder.
