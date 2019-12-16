Petal JROTC Battalion wins 2nd consecutive state drill championship

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School JROTC Panther Battalion brought home its second straight state championship in the Army Mississippi state drill competition.
The Panther Battalion won first place in the two main categories; ‘armed’ and ‘unarmed.’
After twenty schools competed in the competition this past Saturday, Petal’s JROTC excelled to the top making it their second year in a row to take home the state title.
Now, the group will move on to the National Drill Competition in Richmond, Virginia in March, where the top 100 Army JROTC programs across the nation will compete.
Petal’s JROTC is coached by Sgt. Maj. (retired) Don Dubose.
