Lady Eagles hold off South Alabama, 62-55

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Forgive University of Southern Mississippi coach Joye Lee-McNelis for feeling a bit of a case of de je vu Sunday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum.
For a second consecutive game, Lee-McNelis watched as her Lady Eagles let a double-digit lead in the third quarter dwindle away in the fourth.
But unlike its previous outing with Tulane University, USM declined to surrender the lead and made enough plays on both ends of the court to secure a 62-55 victory over the visiting University of South Alabama.
“This game, we made the next step,” Lee-McNelis said. “Even though we became rattled with their pressure and they made a run, we had the poise to hold on and handle that adversity.
“That is something that we have not been able to do, that when we faced adversity, we did a poor job of handling that.”
USM (7-2) held the Lady Jaguars (4-6) to less than 10 points in each of the first two quarters, leading 31-18 at halftime.
That lead grew to 19 points in the third quarter before USA came roaring back, turning the fourth quarter into a match that hovered between 10 points and six points.
USA pulled within 60-55 with 23 seconds left in the game on a free throw by junior center Antoinette Lewis.
USM countered with a free throw by senior guard Shone Hailes to bump the lead to six points with 21 seconds to go.
Junior center Amber Landing, who did not score but came off the bench for six rebounds, came up with one of her two blocks on a drive by senior guard Shaforia Kines, setting up another free throw by Hailes to cap the scoring with 4 seconds left in the game.
Senior forward Respect Leaphart scored a season-high 26 points, making a season-high eight baskets, and grabbed eight rebounds to go with a team-high three steals.
Leaphart was 8-of-15 from the floor and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line.
“We told her going into the game and during our preparations that we felt the (power forward) spot was the mismatch spot for South Alabama,” Lee-McNelis said. “We told her that she had to step up big for us, and if she did, we would have the opportunity to win, and she did just that.”
Hailes scored 18 points, handed out a game-high seven assists and grabbed four rebounds, while sophomore guard Daishai Almond (nine rebounds) and sophomore forward Kelsey Jones (nine rebounds) and senior wing Mayze Alaire (eight rebounds) scored four points apiece but combined for 26 rebounds.
The Lady Eagles out-rebounded the Lady Jaguars 52-42 and USA managed to shoot just 28.1 percent from the court.
Hailes and Leaphart combined to score 71 percent of the Lady Eagles’ points as USM won for the sixth times in their last seven games.
Kines led the Lady Jaguars with 15 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Devyn Lowe came off the bench to score 12 points on four, 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds.
Senior guard Savannah Jones added 11 points and six rebounds, Lewis finished with 10 rebounds and two assists and senior forward Kennedi Centers had six points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Eagles take to the court Thursday, traveling to the University of Houston for an 11 a.m. tipoff. USM will return home to Reed Green Coliseum at 4 p.m. Saturday to welcome Faulkner State University.
South Alabama will host William Carey University at 5 p.m. Thursday in Mobile, Ala.
