FIRST ALERT: Severe weather likely this afternoon, evening

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Severe weather is possible later this afternoon. A squall line is expected to move through the area this afternoon along a strong cold front.
This will bring a decent threat for damaging winds along the line. Models have also hinted that supercells could form ahead of the line.
That’s a concern since they could produce tornadoes. The main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, a few tornadoes, and hail.
As it stands right now, it appears the greatest risk for tornadoes will be in west Mississippi, between the Mississippi River and I-55. Overall, the main threats (in order of greatest concern) for the Pine Belt will be damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, a few tornadoes, and small hail.
The timing looks to be between 3 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings, and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
