Several tornadoes tear through Mississippi

Today is an ALERT DAY as severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening. Although we’re warm, breezy and mainly dry to start, a few storms will likely form out ahead of our cold front that will need to be watched for the potential of rotation this afternoon. Once the line of storms pushes through our area this evening, the main threat will become damaging wind gusts. Hail will also be a possibility with any storm that intensifies later today as our cold front moves across the state.