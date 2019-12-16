Several tornadoes tear through Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency management in Lamar County says seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the storm moved through Sumerall.
Several tornadoes also moved through Central Mississippi on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service reports a large tornado was confirmed near Nokena at 11:32 a.m., about 14 miles south of Vicksburg, moving northeast.
At noon, NWS confirmed a tornado over Newman, about 12 miles east of Vicksburg, also moving northeast.
At 12:10, a tornado was confirmed over Edwards, in Hinds County, moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.
There are reports of damage near Mt. Moriah Rd and Highway 467 in Edwards. Several roads in the area are closed because of downed trees and there are reports of trees on homes.
At 12:21 p.m., that tornado was located near Bolton, moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.
There are no damage reports in Claiborne County, one of the first counties to be issued a tornado warning.
Many counties in Western Mississippi remain under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
Another tornado watch includes much of Eastern Mississippi and will expire at 9 p.m.
Today is an ALERT DAY as severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening. Although we’re warm, breezy and mainly dry to start, a few storms will likely form out ahead of our cold front that will need to be watched for the potential of rotation this afternoon. Once the line of storms pushes through our area this evening, the main threat will become damaging wind gusts. Hail will also be a possibility with any storm that intensifies later today as our cold front moves across the state.
We will notice a very sharp decrease in temperatures behind the front, leaving us in the 30s tonight, only recovering to the upper 40s tomorrow. Even colder mornings are ahead as we start off in the 20s Wednesday & Thursday morning! Make sure to have your alerts turned on loud today so you can hear any warnings that may come out and then be prepared for the big cooldown anticipated into the rest of the week!
