USM hoops falls at home to North Florida, 72-69

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ Sophomore forward Tyler Stevenson scored a career-high 27 points but the entire University of North Florida starting lineup scored in double figures as the Ospreys nipped the Golden Eagles 72-69 Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.
UNF senior forward Wajid Aminu grabbed an offensive rebound with 20 seconds to play that quickly turned into a pair of free throws by senior guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa and a 71-65 lead with 16 seconds to play.
Another rebound by Aminu after a USM miss led to his free throw and a six-point lead with nine seconds to play.
USM sophomore guard Gabe Watson, who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hit a 3-point basket with six seconds to play and halve the Golden Eagles’ deficit. But USM (3-8) could get no closer.
Sophomore forward Carter Hendrickson scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out three assists for the Ospreys (7-5), who won their first road game of the season to finish a home-and-home series sweep of the Golden Eagles.
Senior guard J.T. Escobar had 14 points and four assists, senior forward Garrett Sams scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Gandia-Rosa scored 13 points and handed out six assists, while Aminu finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Ospreys hit 15 treys, including four, 3-pointers apiece by Sams and Escobar.
USM junior guard LaDavious Draine added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Stevenson had six rebounds. Senior Leonard Harper-Baker added nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will return to the court Monday, when USM heads to Lubbock, Texas, for a 6 p.m. meeting with Texas Tech University.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.