Pro-choice and pro-life advocates react to appeals court decision to strike down 15 week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President of Pro-Life Mississippi Laura Duran is not pleased with the recent decision that strikes down Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks again of gestation.
Friday, the 5th circuit court of appeals in New Orleans agreed with Judge Carlton Reeves’ ruling that first blocked the law in 2018.
“It just means we’re going to continue the fight in anyway that we can to help save moms and babies from abortion,” said Duran.
On the other hand, Attorney Hillary Scheneller looks at the ruling as a way to protect Mississippi’s only abortion clinic in Jackson, and its patients.
“The constitution does allow for the states to regulate abortion so long as they do not do so in a way that does not violate women’s rights.The state tried to re-frame this as a regulation. The District Court of the 5th Circuit called that out for what it was. Something that essentially makes no sense because this is clearly a ban. The title of the law was the prohibition of abortion after 15 weeks, she said.
Duran disagrees and says that is not the focus of this conversation; “regulation or ban, I think that’s minute in comparison to a life. It is a devastation of life that needs to be corrected. And that’s what we try to do -- that’s what we’re trying to do."
The state has the option to appeal the decision to U.S. Supreme Court, which Duran believes will likely happen;" I believe that our state is pro-life. The majority. And I have no doubt they’ll do what is right. And Pro-life Mississippi will be there with them to support them."
Scheneller and her pro-choice advocates say they are prepared to keep fighting for women's rights.
“What we and what the clinic are fighting for is the right for each individual person to be able to make these decisions. What the state is fighting for is for the state to be able to make that decision for people," said Scheneller.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.