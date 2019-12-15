Madison Co. SO searching for missing Domino’s employee after car found abandoned

If you have seen 31-year-old Helerica Dortch, call police.

By China Lee | December 15, 2019 at 2:58 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 3:40 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find a missing woman.

Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, 31, was last seen Friday around 2 p.m. leaving the Domino’s Pizza on Peace Street in Canton.

She is 5′07″ and about 165 pounds. She was wearing Domino’s employee attire and driving a 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu. That car has since been found abandoned.

If you have any information on where Dortch could be, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345.

