Madison Co. SO searching for missing Domino’s employee after car found abandoned

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find a missing woman.
Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, 31, was last seen Friday around 2 p.m. leaving the Domino’s Pizza on Peace Street in Canton.
She is 5′07″ and about 165 pounds. She was wearing Domino’s employee attire and driving a 2015 maroon Chevrolet Malibu. That car has since been found abandoned.
If you have any information on where Dortch could be, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345.
