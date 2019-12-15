Local organization puts on fundraiser for new child advocacy center in Jones Co.

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Local organization Cherished Hearts, Inc. put on a barbecue fundraiser in order to raise money for a new child advocacy center in Jones County.
Children have had to go to Pascagoula, MS. in order to receive help. The new center will provide the assistance the children will need in their hometown.
Dana Bumgardner, the president of Cherished Hearts Incorporated says the business is trying to get the center in Jones County to assist abused children so they can access to needs, medical care and counseling.
“What cherished Hearts is doing is trying to get a children’s advocacy center in Jones County to assist abused children in our county right now," said Bumgardner. "They’re just getting a forensic interview and we want the kids to have access to necessities, medical care and, ultimately, counseling, as well for our children who’ve been accused of being abused.”
The JD Q competition BBQ cook team assisted with the cooking.
If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the fundraiser, you can go to their page here.
The organization’s goal for the fundraiser was to raise $5,000.
