Domino’s employee allegedly robbed of his phone, money and car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Domino’s employee was allegedly robbed of his phone, money and car while on duty in Jackson.
A now viral video on Twitter shows the employee, Joseph Jacobs, in a restaurant while making a call after the alleged incident.
“I just got jumped and robbed while making a pizza delivery,” says an emotional Jacobs while on the phone.
The man who posted the video, Dee Holt, says in following posts that police were called and that Jacobs left in an ambulance.
“He had bruises & a few teeth knocked out but overall he should be good,” Holt wrote.
Jacobs responded to Holt on Facebook messenger Sunday afternoon, thanking him for sharing the post to social media.
He also revealed that he had been left a little bruised and will be seeing someone about his teeth sometime soon.
“The only reason I managed to stay calm during the encounter and survived was due to [Domino’s] training and explanation on what to do in those situations,” Jacobs said.
This as a Domino’s in Ridgeland has stopped delivering to areas of north Jackson after dark on account of it being “too dangerous.”
Domino’s has also responded to the post, stating: “We are aware of this situation and it’s been reported to all of the appropriate teams.”
