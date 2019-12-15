Crosby, Alcorn State visit Tulane

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Hightower, K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Jordan Walker have combined to account for 73 percent of Tulane's scoring this season. For Alcorn State, .TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.