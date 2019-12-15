African American Military History Museum hosts open house

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus, holiday songs, and free gift wrapping. That’s what’s happened at the African American Military History Museum’s Christmas open house on Saturday.
Parents were able to get presents wrapped for free. There was caroling to keep everyone entertained. And most of all Santa Claus showed up. One girl asked the man behind the beard for a special request.
"I told them that I wanted LOL dolls and for my sister and my nephew to come see me for Christmas because I haven’t seen them in a very long time. I just want to say if my sister and my nephew are watching this, I love you all so much,” said Kye Herring, an 11-year-old Hattiesburg resident.
"We have carolers, we have refreshments. We offer a free gift wrap station, arts, and crafts, scavenger hunts, pictures with Santa, just a ton of fun stuff for the family,” said Latoya Norman, Museum Manager.
